TWO INJURED IN OLD LAKEPORT CRASH

SERGEANT BLUFF POLICE RESPONDED TO A SINGLE VEHICLE MONDAY LAST NIGHT ALONG OLD LAKEPORT ROAD.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO 7200 OLD LAKEPORT AT 7:49 P.M. AND FOUND A SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE ON ITS SIDE AND RESTING AGAINST A TREE, WITH BOTH OCCUPANTS TRAPPED INSIDE.

THE DRIVER WAS CONSCIOUS AND ALERT, BUT THE PASSENGER WAS UNRESPONSIVE.

BOTH OCCUPANTS WERE EXTRICATED AND TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE MEDICAL CENTER.

THE CONDITION AND NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.