THE STAGE IS GETTING SET FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

CONSTRUCTION OF THE STAGE AT THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL IS UNDERWAY FOR THIS WEEKEND’S ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK CONCERT EVENT.

CONCERT ORGANIZER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS AS ALWAYS, THE 29TH ANNUAL EVENT IS FREE TO PUBLIC.

HE SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF STREET CONSTRUCTION AROUND THE PARK’S NEIGHBORHOOD, AND RECOMMENDS TAKING THE SHUTTLE TO THE EVENT:

THERE’S PLENTY OF FOOD VENDORS AND A BEER GARDEN, SO BERNSTEIN REMINDS ATTENDEES TO NOT BRING FOOD AND BEVERAGES INTO THE PARK:

YOU MAY USE A CREDIT CARD FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS YEAR AT THE FESTIVAL.

PETS EXCEPT FOR SERVICE ANIMALS ARE NOT ALLOWED.

THERE WILL BE FREE-WI-FI AND ENHANCED RECYCLING.

THE SHOW RUNS ON TWO STAGES FROM NOON UNTIL 10:30PM WITH HEADLINERS FLO RIDA, GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS AND MATISYAHU.