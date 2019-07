STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER CONDUCTS AUTOPSY OF 16 MONTH OLD HEAT VICTIM

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER HAS COMPLETED AN AUTOPSY ON THE BODY OF A 16 MONTH OLD GIRL WHO DIED AFTER BEING LEFT IN A HOT CAR SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

THE UNIDENTIFIED INFANT DIED AFTER SHE WAS LEFT ALONE IN A CAR IN THE 1400 BLOCK OF REBECCA STREET ON A DAY THAT TEMPERATURES REACHED 98 DEGREES.

THE INFANT WAS TAKEN TO UNITY POINT ST.LUKE’S HOSPITAL WHERE SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

POLICE SAY THEY HAVE NOT YET RECEIVED THE RESULTS OF THE GIRL’S AUTOPSY FROM THE MEDICAL EXAMINER AND CAN’T RELEASE ANY OTHER INFORMATION AT THIS TIME.