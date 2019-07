ODEBOLT MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE HOMICIDES

AN ODEBOLT MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF HOMICIDE AFTER A MARCH CRASH IN IDA COUNTY.

A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH OCCURRED IN RURAL HOLSTEIN ON MARCH 16TH.

INVESTIGATORS SAY 21 YEAR OLD RYAN DANIEL CHILDERS WAS TRAVELING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANE OF U-S 59.

21 YEAR OLD FRANCISCO JOEL NICIA GUERRERO WAS NORTHBOUND WHEN THE TWO VEHICLES COLLIDED.

IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE COLLISION, GUERRERO’S VEHICLE WAS FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES.

GUERRERO, 39 YEAR OLD FELIPE DE LA CRUZ NAVA AND 25 YEAR OLD JOSE DANILO GONZALEZ GURRERO, ALL OF DENISON, WERE PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

CHILDERS’ PASSENGER, 20 YEAR OLD QUEST DWANE HACK, WAS ALSO SERIOUSLY INJURED.

INVESTIGATORS SAY CHILDERS WAS OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED. HE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF HOMICIDE BY MOTOR VEHICLE AND ONE COUNT OF SERIOUS INJURY BY MOTOR VEHICLE.