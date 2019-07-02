NEW FUND TO HELP FAMILIES OF FALLEN IOWA OFFICERS & FIREFIGHTERS

A new state program is underway to help families of fallen police and firefighters in Iowa.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens talked about the Public Safety Survivor Benefits Fund Tuesday at the police officers memorial near the Iowa State Capitol.

OC…………….that assistance” :18

He says most often the gap is the loss of health insurance for surviving family members.

Bayens says the fund fills the gap by helping pay for the insurance.

OC……….protecting all Iowans” :20

The Iowa Lottery came up with the plan to provide 100-thousand dollars to fund the program.

Lottery C-E-O Matt Strawn says the money will come straight out of lottery funds.

OC………To a cause” ;13

The Iowa Lottery will make its first 100-thousand dollar transfer to the Survivor Fund in late October as part of its initial quarterly proceeds transfer to the state for the 2020 fiscal year.

It will continue to transfer proceeds to the fund each October.

Radio Iowa