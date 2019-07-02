NEBRASKA KNIFE ATTACK SUSPECT INJURED IN CRASH

A suspect wanted by Cedar County authorities in Nebraska following a knife attack early Tuesday in Fordyce, Nebraska is hospitalized with injuries.

The Cedar County Attorney says 44-year-old Kevin Robert Haug was involved in a motor vehicle collision Tuesday night.

Haug was wanted on charges of Attempted Murder, Assault, Burglary, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Deadly Weapon.

Court documents state that Haug allegedly attacked 58-year-old James Olson at Haug’s wife’s Fordyce residence with a pair of knives.

Haug’s daughter told police that her father had broken into the home and she found him hiding inside around 4am.

Olson was taken to a Yankton hospital by ambulance with several stab wound injuries.

Cedar County Attorney Ed Matney says Haug is hospitalized at an undisclosed location and being monitored by law enforcement members.