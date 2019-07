FIRE DESTROYS ROCK VALLEY SENIOR LIVING COMPLEX… Update

FIRE HAS DESTROYED A NEW SENIOR LIVING HOUSING FACILITY IN ROCK VALLEY, IOWA.

ROCK VALLEY POLICE CHIEF MONTE WARBURTON SAYS THE FIRE WAS DISCOVERED AT THE RIVERVIEW RIDGE LIVING CENTER AROUND 6AM TUESDAY:

OC………..PUT IT OUT. :06

FLAMES ENGULFED THE BUILDING AND BURNED THROUGH THE ROOF OF THE 40 UNIT STRUCTURE.

OC…….JUST AN ATTIC. :08

AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS INCLUDING SIOUX CENTER, HULL AND ORANGE CITY HELPED ROCK VALLEY BATTLE THE BLAZE.

THE BUILDING IS CONSIDERED A TOTAL LOSS.

NOBODY HAD MOVED IN YET AND THE FACILITY WAS SET TO OPEN ON JULY 15TH.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS COURTESY RIVERVIEW RIDGE & ROCK VALLEY POLICE

Updated 2:50pm 7/2/19