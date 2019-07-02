BIZARRE TESTIMONY IN AUBREY TRAIL TRIAL

New testimony in the Nebraska murder trial of Aubrey Trail comes from a woman who says Trail invited her to join his “cult” of a dozen women but said she had to kill someone first.

Ashley Hills told a courtroom in Wilber, Nebraska that Trail bragged to her about killing several people and told her how she could gain powers as one of his “witches” if she tortured her victim before death.

Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, are charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Loofe’s body parts were found in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance.

Trail has not been in the courtroom since he slashed his neck in court on June 24th.