AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR NEBRASKA KNIFE ATTACK SUSPECT

Cedar County authorities in Nebraska are asking for the public’s help in locating 44-year-old Kevin Robert Haug, previously of Fordyce, Nebraska.

Haug is wanted in connection with an alleged early morning knife attack Tuesday in Cedar County.

He may be located in the Yankton or Brookings, South Dakota, area.

Haug is accused of felony Attempted Murder in the First Degree; Assault in the First Degree; Burglary; Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony; and Possession of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Court documents state that Haug attacked 58-year-old James Olson at Haug’s wife’s Fordyce residence with a pair of knives.

Haug’s daughter told police that her father had broken into the home and she found him hiding inside around 4am.

Olson was taken to a Yankton hospital by ambulance with several stab wound injuries.

Cedar County Attorney Ed Matney cautions that “Members of the public should not approach Haug. Instead, they should contact law enforcement right away.”