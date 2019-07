SLOW GOING ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD

DRIVERS FOUND THE GOING SLOW THROUGH THE NOON HOUR AND EARLY AFTERNOON ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD MONDAY FOR A VARIETY OF REASONS.

THE PAVEMENT BUBBLED UP INTO A BUMP ON ONE LANE OF THE NORTH LANE ABOVE THE MARKETPLACE HY-VEE.

PAINT STRIPING WAS ALSO TAKING PLACE FROM THE MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON ON SEVERAL INTERSECTIONS BETWEEN 14TH AND THE MARKETPLACE MALL, FORCING TRAFFIC INTO ONE LANE EACH WAY.

ANOTHER DELAY WAS CAUSED BY THE PLACEMENT OF A NEW BILLBOARD OFF THE NORTHBOUND LANES NEAR BURGER KING, WHICH AGAIN FORCED TRAFFIC INTO ONE LANE.

NO ACCIDENTS WERE REPORTED DURING ALL OF THE TRAFFIC CONGESTION.