MUNICIPAL BOAT RAMP RE-OPENS WITH CAUTION TO USERS

SIOUX CITY’S MUNICIPAL BOAT RAMP IS NOT COMPLETELY BACK TO NORMAL YET AFTER THE SPRING FLOODS, BUT IT CAN BE USED WITH SOME PRECAUTIONS.

KELLY BACH OF THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT EXPLAINS:

BUT BACH SAYS THE MISSOURI RIVER IS STILL TOO HIGH TO REINSTALL THE MUNICIPAL DOCKS:

BACH SAYS FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO TAKE THEIR BOAT OUT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER, THERE’S STILL SOME HAZARDS:

BACH SAYS HE HOPES THE RIVER CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE AS THE SUMMER GOES ON, AND THAT THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS CAN REDUCE FLOWS INTO THE RIVER FROM SOUTH DAKOTA’S GAVINS POINT DAM.