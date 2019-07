FORMER WESTFIELD CITY CLERK CHARGED WITH THEFT

THE FORMER CITY CLERK OF WESTFIELD, IOWA IS FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

50-YEAR-OLD ANGELA SORENSEN IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE THEFT AND ONGOING CRIMINAL ACTIVITY.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT SORENSEN ALLEGEDLY STOLE OVER $10,000 DURING THE TIME SHE SERVED AS CITY CLERK OF WESTFIELD FROM JANUARY OF 2013 THROUGH SEPTEMBER OF 2017.

A STATE AUDIT DETERMINED DURING THAT TIME PERIOD THAT NEARLY $40,000 IN CITY RECEIPTS HAD NOT BEEN DEPOSITED, OVER $28,000 IN FUNDS WERE IMPROPERLY DISBURSED AND THERE WERE OVER $6100 IN UNSUPPORTED DISBURSEMENTS WITH THOSE AMOUNTS TOTALING OVER $74,000.

THE AUDIT FOUND SEVERAL SPECIFIC ACTS OF MISAPPROPRIATION ATTRIBUTED TO SORENSEN INCLUDING $13,679 IN EXCESS WAGES AND OVER $4200 IN UNAUTHORIZED CHECKS ISSUED TO HER.

SORENSEN WAS BOOKED INTO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.