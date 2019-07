CITY SEWER RATE HIKE PROPOSAL AMENDED TO ONE YEAR & FURTHER STUDY

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED SECOND READING OF A PROPOSAL TO RAISE SEWER RATES IN SIOUX CITY STARTING AUGUST 1ST.

CITY FINANCE DIRECTOR DONNA FORKER SAYS THE RATE HIKE HAS BEEN SCALED BACK TO ONE YEAR WITH A FUTURE INCREASE AFTER THAT TO BE DETERMINED IN THE MONTHS AHEAD:

A PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD WOULD FOLLOW BEFORE THE NEXT INCREASE WOULD BE BROUGHT BACK TO COUNCIL.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THERE WILL BE MORE TALKS WITH NEIGHBORING CITIES:

THE THREE PER CENT INCREASE WOULD REMAIN IN EFFECT THROUGH JULY 1ST OF 2020.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-0 ON THE AMENDED PROPOSAL AND WILL VOTE ON THE THIRD READING NEXT WEEK.