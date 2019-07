PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO A-T-V ACCIDENTS

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO A PAIR OF ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE ROLLOVERS DURING THE WEEKEND.

THE FIRST OCCURRED LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON A QUARTER MILE OFF HARNESS ROAD NEAR HINTON.

THAT’S WHERE A BULL CHARGED THE A-T-V DRIVEN BY JOSEPH EICKHOLT AS HE WAS CHECKING CATTLE.

IN AN EFFORT TO AVOID THE BULL, EICKHOLT ROLLED HIS A-T-V INTO A WASHOUT AND HE WAS THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE.

HE USED HIS CELL PHONE TO CALL FOR HELP AND WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY ONE WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

IN THE SECOND ACCIDENT, 59-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL HARVEY OF AKRON WAS RIDING HIS A-T-V SATURDAY EVENING AND ROLLED IT WHILE TURNING AT 130TH AND DOGWOOD AVENUE.

HARVEY WAS THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE AND FOUND ON THE ROADSIDE BY A PASSERBY.

HE WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY ONE WITH SERIOUS BUT NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.