MAN RESCUED AFTER SPENDING 8 HOURS IN BIG SIOUX RIVER

A CHATSWORTH, IOWA MAN IS RECOVERING AFTER AUTHORITIES SAY HE WAS LIKELY IN THE BIG SIOUX RIVER FOR AT LEAST EIGHT HOURS SATURDAY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A PASSERBY SPOTTED 68-YEAR-OLD STEVEN SANDS IN THE RIVER SATURDAY AROUND 8PM NORTH OF THE JEFFERSON BRIDGE.

SANDS WAS IN CHEST DEEP WATER AND THE PASSERBY THREW HIM A ROPE.

OTHER PEOPLE STOPPED TO HELP BUT SEVERAL MINUTES APPARENTLY WENT BY BEFORE SOMEONE DIALED 9-1-1.

AKRON FIREFIGHTERS WERE ABLE TO FREE THE VICTIM FROM THE RIVER AND SANDS WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE IN SIOUX CITY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF REMINDS PEOPLE TO CALL 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY IN AN EMERGENCY SITUATION.

FILE PHOTO