INFANT DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN HOT CAR ON CITY’S WESTSIDE

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A 16 MONTH OLD GIRL HAS DIED AFTER SHE WAS LEFT ALONE IN A CAR SUNDAY AFTERNOON ON A DAY WHERE TEMPERATURES REACHED THE MID 90’S IN TOWN.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 1400 BLOCK OF REBECCA STREET AROUND 4PM.

THE INFANT WAS TAKEN TO UNITY POINT ST.LUKE’S HOSPITAL WHERE SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

NO OTHER INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED BY POLICE AT THIS TIME.