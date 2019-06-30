HEAT TAKES A TOLL ON AREA HIGHWAYS

The excessive heat over the weekend caused roads to buckle around the Siouxland area.

In Dakota Dunes, Cottonwood Lane going south and South Derby Lane going North were closed Friday evening when the pavement buckled from the heat.

Troy Clouse of the Iowa Department of Transportation says he and his crews were working Saturday evening on five damaged roads in Plymouth and Sioux Counties:

OC……..with concrete. ;19

Clouse says the high heat causes the pavement to expand looking for an

opportunity to relieve the pressure under the pavement.

OC………our pavement buckle. ;09

Some vehicles ended up with punctured tires after driving over the sharp concrete pieces.