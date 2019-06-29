TESTIMONY CONTINUES IN AUBREY TRAIL TRIAL

Investigators testified that Aubrey Trail bought saws, a utility knife, bleach and trash bags before and just after his alleged murder victim, Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, went missing.

The testimony Friday in the 52-year-old Trail’s trial stated that he bought those items on November 15th, the day before the 24-year-old Loofe was reported missing by her mother.

Loofe’s dismembered body was found weeks later in trash bags in a field about 90 miles away from Lincoln.

Police say Loofe had gone on a Tinder date Nov. 14th with 25-year-old Bailey Boswell, who was Trail’s girlfriend.

Both Trail and Boswell are charged with first-degree murder and face a possible death penalty.

While some of Loofe’s possessions were found along roadsides outside Lincoln, the saws and knife were never found.