SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE HONORED FOR CARDIAC CARE

Sioux City’s Fire Rescue has been handling emergency ambulance calls since the start of 2018, and the city’s paramedic-firefighter staff has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver Plus Award for quality measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

Fire Rescue Training Officer Terry Rigaller says many of their EMS calls are for critical cardiac care:

OC………..make some improvements. :18

Those improvements include faster response times at both ends of the dispatched call:

OC………..from stemmies. :31

Rigaller says Sioux City’s Fire Rescue response has actually exceeded the Mission: Lifeline award criteria :

OC……….cardiac care. :14

Both Mercy One and Unity Point St.Luke’s have cardiac care departments that work with Fire Rescue in the Mission Lifeline effort.