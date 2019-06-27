WINNEBAGO MAN CONVICTED OF SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD

A Winnebago Nebraska tribal member has been convicted in federal court of five counts of sexual abuse of a child.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 50-year-old Cyrus A. Free was found guilty by a federal jury today of five separate counts including aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact of a child under the age of 12, sexual abuse of a minor between the ages of 12 and 16, and two counts of abusive sexual contact.

Free faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years’ imprisonment on Count I and up to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Winnebago Tribal Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.