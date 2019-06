SOUTH SIOUX CITY THEFT SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

A MALE SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY STOLE ITEMS FROM THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY WAL-MART AND THEN LED AUTHORITIES ON A CHASE INTO RURAL DAKOTA COUNTY WAS CAPTURED THURSDAY EVENING.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS AYONNIE DUNCAN, FORMERLY OF OMAHA, WAS APPREHENDED NEAR A RURASL RESIDENCE ALONG HIGHWAY 20 NEAR WILLIS NEBRASKA AROUND 6PM.

EARLIER THURSDAY AFTERNOON, AUTHORITIES SAY DUNCAN FLED THE WAL-MART ON CORHUSKER DRIVE WHEN STAFF THERE TRIED TO DETAIN HIM FOR SHOPLIFTING.

DUNCAN FLED IN A WHITE FORD REPORTEDLY STOLEN FROM SIOUX FALLS, STRIKING ANOTHER VEHICLE IN THE PARKING LOT, AND THEN HEADED WEST ON HIGHWAY 20 THROUGH JACKSON, NEBRASKA, STOPPING AT A GRAIN BIN LOCATED NEAR THE TOWN OF WILLIS.

DUNCAN FLED ON FOOT INTO NEARBY FIELDS, HIDING FOR OVER THREE HOURS

A RESIDENT LATER SPOTTED HIM WALKING ALONG HIGHWAY 20 AND AUTHORITIES ARRESTED HIM.

DUNCAN IS CHARGED WITH FLIGHT TO AVOID ARREST, THEFT,3RD DEGREE ASSAULT, REEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, AND TRAFFIC CHARGES INCLUDING DRIVING WHILE REVOKED.

HE IS IN CUSTODY IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL.