SECOND PERSON CHARGED IN FATAL SOUTH SIOUX HIT & RUN CASE

A second person has been arrested in South Sioux City on a charge related to the case of a woman facing charges in a fatal hit and run incident there on Monday.

South Sioux City Police say 18-year-old Joel Perea-Duenas was arrested for prohibited acts relating to minors.

Investigators say the suspect provided alcohol and THC wax (Tetrahydrocannabinolat) to the motor vehicle homicide suspect, 19-year-old Maria Sandra Gonzalez-Diego, at a residence in South Sioux City earlier Monday, the night of the fatal accident

Nebraska law makes it a felony for procuring alcohol to a minor if it results in injury or death to any person and was proximately caused by a minor’s consumption of the alcoholic liquor provided or if the impaired condition can be attributed to the alcoholic liquor provided.

Gonzalez-Diego age 19 was arrested for OWI 2nd in iowa later that night.

She is currently in the Woodbury County Jail also pending charges in Nebraska for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving While Under the Influence 2nd, and Motor Vehicle Homicide in the death of 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez.