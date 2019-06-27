LE MARS POLICE IDENTIFY DRIVERS IN MOTORCYCLE-JEEP CRASH

Le Mars Police have released the names of those involved in a crash between a motorcycle and second vehicle early Tuesday evening.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle, driven by 21-year old Evan Budden of Le Mars was traveling east on 8th Street, when a Jeep slowed at a yield sign on 3rd Avenue, then proceeded into the intersection where the two vehicles collided.

Budden was thrown from the motorcycle into the median and injured.

He was airlifted to Mercy One Hospital in Sioux City.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the jeep, 29-year-old Jennifer Hanstein of Le Mars.

The accident remains under investigation.