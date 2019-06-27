JURORS IN AUBREY TRAIL TRIAL SEE PHOTOS OF VICTIM

Jurors in Wilber, Nebraska have been shown 11 photos of a dismembered body as the trial of 52-year-old Aubrey Trail continues in southeast Nebraska.

The judge denied objections of Trail’s attorney and let prosecutors show the photos Wednesday.

Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, are charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

An FBI agent testified that Loofe’s body had been cut into 14 pieces. He says 13 were found.

Trail didn’t attend the trial again Wednesday, two days after he slashed his throat and fell to the courtroom floor.

The judge told jurors Tuesday that Trail had chosen not to be present.

Boswell is awaiting trial.

