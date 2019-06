IT’S NOT LEGAL TO SHOOT OFF FIREWORKS IN SIOUX CITY…….YET

THE 4TH OF JULY IS ABOUT A WEEK AWAY, BUT MANY PEOPLE ARE ALREADY SHOOTING OFF FIRECRACKERS AND BOTTLE ROCKETS.

ANDREW DUTLER OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT’S NOT LEGAL TO IGNITE FIREWORKS IN TOWN YET:

THERE ARE PLENTY OF FIREWORKS STANDS OPEN NOW IN OUR AREA.

DUTLER SAYS WHILE IT’S O.K. TO PURCHASE THEM, YOU STILL CAN’T SET THEM OFF FOR A FEW MORE DAYS:

THAT $500 DOLLAR FINE IS FOR ILLEGALLY USING FIREWORKS ON CITY PROPERTY, LIKE A CITY PARK OR STREET. IT’S $250 ON PRIVATE PROPERTY SUCH AS YOUR BACK YARD.

THE USE OF SKY LANTERNS IS COMPLETELY PROHIBITED IN SIOUX CITY.

DUTLER SAYS TO BE SMART WHEN YOU ARE LIGHTING FIREWORKS THAT ARE LEGAL TO USE:

NO PERSON UNDER 18 MAY POSSESS OR DISCHARGE FIREWORKS WITHOUT PARENTAL SUPERVISION.

OFFICER DUTLER SAYS IF YOU LIVE OUTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY, YOU SHOULD CHECK YOUR LOCAL TOWN OR COUNTY ORDINANCES REGARDING SETTING OFF FIREWORKS.