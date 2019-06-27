HOT TEMPERATURES BRING RISK OF HEAT STROKE

Temperatures in Siouxland are going to be in the mid-90’s by the weekend and health officials caution people to be prepared for the heat.

Floyd Valley Healthcare Emergency Room Manager, Mary Jo Clark, says people may be more susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke since our bodies have not yet adjusted to the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity levels.

She says there are several signs that a person is suffering heat stroke.

Clark says in order to beat the heat you will need to consume a lot of fluids.

There are two beverage types you should avoid.

The nursing supervisor in Le Mars says to take frequent breaks and to try to stay out of the direct sunlight during the peak afternoon hours.

She says the type of clothing you wear can also help prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The high temperatures and humidity predicted in the forecast will likely drive the heat index into the triple-digits this weekend.