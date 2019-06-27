FEMA APPLICATION DEADLINE NEARS FOR IOWA FLOOD VICTIMS

Victims of spring flooding in Woodbury and eight other Iowa counties have just a few more days to file for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Registering with FEMA helps the agency determine if people are eligible for grants to help repair their flood-damaged homes or pay for temporary housing.

FEMA’s Deanna Frazier says many Iowans who are eligible still haven’t requested help.



More than 24-hundred Iowa households and families have registered with FEMA so far, and the agency has already approved more than 13-million dollars for Iowans.

Once a homeowner registers with FEMA, the agency works to get an inspector to their home to survey the damage.



The deadline to register is this Monday, July 1st.

Six more of the eligible counties are in western Iowa, including Monona, Harrison, Pottawattmie, Shelby, Fremont and Mills,

For information, call 800-621-FEMA or visit disasterassistance.gov.