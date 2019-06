DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES PURSUE THEFT SUSPECT

AUTHORITIES IN DAKOTA COUNTY ARE SEARCHING FOR A BLACK MALE SUSPECT WHO STOLE ITEMS FROM THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY WAL-MART THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THE SUSPECT FLED IN A WHITE FORD REPORTEDLY STOLEN FROM SIOUX FALLS, AND WAS PURSUED ON HIGHWAY 20 THROUGH JACKSON, NEBRASKA TO A GRAIN BIN LOCATED NEAR THE TOWN OF WILLIS.

THE SUSPECT LEFT THE VEHICLE AND FLED INTO NEARBY FIELDS.

AUTHORITIES HAVE EMPLOYED A-T-V’S, A DRONE AND A K-9 IN AN ATTEMPT TO FIND THE SUSPECT.

HE REMAINED AT LARGE AS OF 5PM THURSDAY.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG