TAYLOR SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON GUN CHARGE

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison on gun charges.

37-year-old Keith Taylor pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors say Taylor unlawfully entered the apartment of a former girlfriend in May of 2018, terrorized her, her child and friends who were in the apartment with her.

He then got into a physical altercation with another person there, pulled out a gun and threatened him.

During a struggle the gun discharged into the ceiling of the apartment.

Taylor fled the scene, but was arrested.

He had been previously convicted of numerous crimes involving assault, drugs and guns.

Taylor was sentenced to 75 months’ imprisonment.

He is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.