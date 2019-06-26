CITY POLICE OFFICER INJURED IN MORNING CRASH ON BYPASS

An officer with the Sioux City Police Department was injured Wednesday morning as he was assisting at the scene of a traffic accident on the Highway 20 Bypass.

Police Lt. Chris Groves says the officer was seated in his patrol vehicle around 6:45am helping to direct traffic when his car was struck by a passing vehicle:

Groves says it’s not known yet why the driver didn’t see the vehicle and its flashing lights on the open stretch of highway:

Groves says the side airbags deployed and the officer sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the car will be cited and was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Photo by Sioux City Police