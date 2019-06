BOND INCREASED FOR SOUTH SIOUX FATAL HIT & RUN SUSPECT

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY THE WOMAN ARRESTED IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY NIGHT WHO IS SUSPECTED IN A FATAL HIT AND RUN IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS A HISTORY OF DRUNKEN DRIVING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY 19-YEAR-OLD MARIA GONZALEZ-DIEGO WAS ARRESTED NEAR THE 1300 BLOCK OF SUMMIT STREET AFTER THEY RECEIVED A CALL OF A VEHICLE NEARLY HITTING OTHER CARS AND THEN STRIKING A CURB.

THE ARRESTING OFFICER STATED THAT GONZALEZ-DIEGO FAILED FIELD SOBRIETY TESTS AND COULD NOT COMPLETE OTHER PORTIONS BECAUSE SHE WAS SO INTOXICATED.

GONZALEZ-DIEGO BLEW A POINT-292 BLOOD ALCOHOL LEVEL ON A PRELIMINARY BREATH TEST AND REFUSED A DATA MASTER TEST.

HER LICENSE HAD BEEN REVOKED IN IOWA AND SHE HAD BEEN REQUIRED TO HAVE AN INTERLOCK IGNITION DEVICE WHEN SHE DROVE, BUT HER CAR DID NOT HAVE ONE.

SHE HAD PREVIOUSLY BEEN CONVICTED OF OWI ON FEBRUARY 13TH.

INVESTIGATORS ALLEGED THAT SHE IS THE DRIVER THAT STRUCK 62-YEAR-OLD ANTONIA LOPEZ DE RAMIREZ, WHO WAS WALKING IN THE 15TH AND B STREET INTERSECTION IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

GONZALEZ-DIEGO IS ALLEGED TO HAVE LEFT THE SCENE AND DRIVEN INTO SIOUX CITY AFTER THE ACCIDENT.

DE RAMIREZ DIED FROM HER INJURIES AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

GONZALEZ-DIEGO REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON INCREASED BOND OF $511,500.

SHE HAS CHARGES PENDING AGAINST HER IN NEBRASKA FOR MOTOR VEHICLE HOMICIDE, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT AND O-W-I 2ND OFFENSE.