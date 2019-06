SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN APPARENT FATAL HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY NIGHT.

POLICE CONFIRM THAT THE BODY OF A FEMALE VICTIM WAS FOUND ON A ROADWAY IN TOWN SHORTLY AFTER 9PM.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND NO OTHER DETAILS OF THE ACCIDENT ARE BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE INCIDENT SHOULD CONTACT SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE.