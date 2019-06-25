SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKER STILL HOPES TO PASS HEMP BILL

South Dakota’s Industrial Hemp Study Committee will hold their first meeting of the legislative interim on July 11th in Pierre.

Representative Lee Qualm of Platte is the committee chairman and he recently traveled to Kentucky to see how they are implementing their hemp program:

Qualm says the Kentucky plan does a good job of helping hemp producers:

Qualm says there are many elements of the Kentucky plan that could be adopted in South Dakota:

Qualm says he hopes they can come up with some guidelines for the 2020 legislature to legalize growing industrial hemp.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem immediately vetoed a bill to legalize industrial hemp in that state once she received it earlier this spring.

Jerry Oster WNAX