SIOUX COUNTY JAILERS SUED IN DEATH OF INMATE

A LAWSUIT FILED BY THE ESTATE OF AN INMATE WHO COMMITTED SUICIDE IN THE SIOUX COUNTY JAIL LAST YEAR HAS BEEN MOVED TO FEDERAL COURT BY THE DEFENDANT’S REQUEST.

THE LAWSUIT AGAINST SIOUX COUNTY AND FIVE MEMBERS OF ITS JAIL STAFF WAS FILED IN IOWA DISTRICT COURT EARLIER THIS MONTH BY THE ESTATE OF DUSTIN HERBST.

HERBST TOOK HIS LIFE IN HIS JAIL CELL ON JANUARY 28TH, 2018.

THE LAWSUIT ALLEGES THAT JAIL STAFF IGNORED MULTIPLE WARNING SIGNS THAT HERBST WAS SUICIDAL FROM NOVEMBER 2017 THROUGH JANUARY OF 2018.

THE LAWSUIT SAYS THAT HERBST PLACED A TOWEL OVER HIS CELL WINDOW, BLOCKING THE VIEW OF A SURVEILLANCE CAMERA, AND THEN HUNG HIMSELF.

JAIL STAFF FOUND HIS BODY OVER AN HOUR LATER.

HERBST’S ESTATE HAS REQUESTED A JURY TRIAL AND UNSPECIFIED MONETARY COMPENSATION FOR DAMAGES.