ISU EXTENSION TO PRESENT “PIG PAL” WORKSHOP

Iowa State University Extension and Seaboard Triumph Foods will host a “Pig Pals” workshop at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds tonight (Tuesday) in Moville from 5-8 pm.

4-H volunteer leader Lonnie Ploeger will present the program for youth as an educational, hands-on learning experience that includes a showmanship clinic and culminates in the youth being able to show swine at the Woodbury County Fair.

The Pig Pals program allows area youth to have a 4-H livestock experience that they otherwise would not have been able to.