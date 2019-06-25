GRASSLEY PROPOSES ALTERNATIVE TO SANDERS COLLEGE DEBT PROPOSAL

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has proposed wiping out all college debt for 45-million Americans, but Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says the legislation offered by the Vermont senator is at first glance impractical, and also contrary to what Sanders is fighting for:

Grassley says his own legislation would tackle the problem Sanders is trying to address.

He says he met a few years ago with then-University of Iowa president Sally Mason, who detailed how the average U-I student was graduating with 29-thousand dollars in debt.

Under that measure, Grassley says students would only be encouraged to borrow what they’d need for tuition, books, fees, and room and board — and not the thousands of dollars more.

Sanders’ bill, called the College For All Act, would wipe out one-point-six billion dollars in debt.

Sanders has said the rationale is, without that debt, college graduates could spend their earnings on other things — like houses — that would stimulate the economy.

Contributed by Radio Iowa