ARREST MADE IN SOUTH SIOUX FATAL HIT & RUN ACCIDENT

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A SUSPECT HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN A FATAL HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY 19-YEAR-OLD MARIA SANDRA GONZALEZ-DIEGO WAS ARRESTED BY SIOUX CITY POLICE MONDAY NIGHT ON AN O-W-I CHARGE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SHE IS ALLEGEDLY THE DRIVER THAT STRUCK 62-YEAR-OLD ANTONIA LOPEZ DE RAMIREZ AS DE RAMIREZ WALKED ACROSS B STREET IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AT 15TH STREET AROUND 9PM.

GONZALEZ -DIEGO IS ALLEGED TO HAVE LEFT THE SCENE AND DRIVEN INTO SIOUX CITY AFTER THE ACCIDENT.

DE RAMIREZ DIED FROM HER INJURIES AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

GONZALEZ-DIEGO IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $11,500 BOND AND HAS CHARGES PENDING AGAINST HER IN NEBRASKA FOR MOTOR VEHICLE HOMICIDE, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT AND O-W-I 2ND OFFENSE.