RIB FEST RECORD FOR CAMP HIGH HOPES

Camp High Hopes raised a record amount of funds at Saturday’s Rib Fest event.

More than 2,700 people came to enjoy the food and fun and raised $75,000 for the special needs camp.

The proceeds raised from Saturday’s event will go directly to the programs and services Camp High Hopes provides to kids, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses.

Patti’s Pit Stop, from Battle Creek, Iowa received the People’s Choice award.

The Reserve Champion went to Hillbilly Smoke from Turin, Iowa.

Ferg A Que from Sioux City was the Grand Champion of Rib Fest 2019.

They received cash, trophies, and a special guitar from Hard Rock for their big win.

Tyson supplied 1100 racks of raw ribs and 1540 pounds of chicken, Famous Dave’s provided the sides and over 140 volunteers helped make the event a big success.