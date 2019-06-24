PROPOSED HAMILTON & RIVERSIDE BLVD CHANGES TO BE PRESENTED TUESDAY NIGHT

Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Department will host their second public meeting Tuesday night at 7p.m. to update the public on a proposed bike lane on Hamilton Boulevard in the Perry Creek Trail area.

A traffic study has been conducted on Hamilton Boulevard to determine the feasibility of constructing 5-foot wide bicycle lanes on each side of Hamilton Boulevard from Stone Park Boulevard to Outer Drive North.

The study resulted in changes to the proposed plan that would reduce both the southbound and northbound lanes along Hamilton Boulevard, from Stone Park Boulevard to Country Club Boulevard, from four-lanes to three-lanes of vehicular traffic with bike lanes along both sides of the street.

The meeting takes place in the 5th Floor Council Chambers in City Hall at 6th and Douglas Streets.

There’s also a meeting on Riverside Boulevard where some changes are being planned in Sioux City.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting Tuesday night to discuss changing the street from four lanes to three from War Eagle Drive to Pacquette Avenue.

The project would also include hot-mix asphalt resurfacing and A-D-A sidewalk improvements.

The meeting will take place at the Sioux City Riverside Lutheran/New Hope Community Church located at 1817 Riverside Blvd. from 4pm to 6pm.

Iowa DOT staff will informally discuss the proposed improvements.