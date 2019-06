POLICE INVESTIGATE DOG ATTACK ON CITY’S WESTSIDE

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ATTEMPTING TO FIND THE CURRENT OWNER OF A ROTTWEILER DOG WHICH BIT A MAN AND ATTACKED A POLICE OFFICER SUNDAY AFTERNOON ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

POLICE CAME TO THE 500 BLOCK OF BURTON STREET WHERE THE FIRST ATTACK OCCURRED.

THE VICTIM THERE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

WHEN OFFICERS TRIED TO CAPTURE THE DOG, IT CHARGED THEM AGGRESSIVELY AND KNOCKED ONE OFF A RETAINING WALL.

THAT OFFICER FIRE A SHOT AT THE DOG AND A TASER PROVED TO BE INEFFECTIVE ON THE ANIMAL.

THE DOG WAS EVENTUALLY FOUND ON PRESCOTT STREET, WHERE A FORMER OWNER GOT A LEASH ON IT AND TURNED IT OVER TO ANIMAL CONTROL.