NEBRASKA ENVIRONMENTAL AGENCIES MERGE

Nebraska’s Department of Environmental Quality and the Nebraska Energy Office are merging into the new Department of Environment and Energy effective July 1st.

Governor Pete Ricketts, along with Director Jim Macy, the head of the new merged agency, explained the advantages of the two combined departments:

Jim Macy has served as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality for the past four years, and he has led the Nebraska Energy Office for several months as Acting Director:

A new facility in the Fallbrook area of Lincoln will be the new location for the agency in about a year.