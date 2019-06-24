KING INTRODUCES TWO BILLS PROTECTING RENEWABLE FUELS STANDARD

Iowa 4th District Congressman Steve King has introduced two bills in the House that are designed to protect the volume requirements in the Renewable Fuels Standard from small refinery exemptions.

The first bill, HR 3410, requires that there be no net reduction in RFS volume requirements, which means that if the EPA grants a ‘small refinery exemption’ waiver, other refineries must blend more to make up the difference because waived volumes will be added back to the RFS requirement.”

The second bill, HR 3411, is identical to the first bill, except it adds a retroactive provision that seeks to recapture volumes lost due to waivers from 2006-2018 by adding those previously lost gallons to future year RFS obligations.”

King says the action needs to be taken because this Environmental Protection Agency has been incrementally nullifying the Renewable Fuels Standard.