A SIOUX COUNTY WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STABBING SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN BOYDEN, IOWA.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 38-YEAR-OLD SUSANA OCHOA IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY IN THE INCIDENT THAT HAPPENED AROUND NOON AT A BOYDEN HOME.

INVESTIGATORS SAY OCHOA ALLEGEDLY STABBED THE UNIDENTIFIED MALE VICTIM WITH A KNIFE DURING A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO A SHELDON HOSPITAL, THEN AIRLIFTED TO SIOUX FALLS FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT.

OCHOA REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE SIOUX COUNTY JAIL.