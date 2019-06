VEHICLE HIT BY BULLETS ON 4TH STREET

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS WHO SHOT UP A CAR ON 4TH STREET EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

POLICE RECEIVED A CALL OF SHOTS FIRED IN THE 200 BLOCK OF 4TH STREET JUST BEFORE 1:30AM.

OFFICERS FOUND THE VEHICLE WITH SEVERAL BULLET HOLES IN IT A SHORT TIME LATER IN THE 400 BLOCK OF THE STREET.

THEY ALSO FOUND SHELL CASINGS ALONG 4TH STREET.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE VICTIM WAS SHOT AT WHILE DRIVING WEST ON 4TH STREET.

NO INJURIES OCCURRED AND THE SUSPECTS FLED OFF IN ANOTHER UNIDENTIFIED VEHICLE.