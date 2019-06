SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER NEW CONTRACT & RAISE FOR GAUSMAN

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET MONDAY NIGHT TO VOTE ON A NEW THREE YEAR CONTACT FOR SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN.

IF APPROVED, DR. GAUSMAN WOULD RECEIVE A NEARLY TWO PERCENT RAISE TO INCREASE HIS BASE SALARY TO $243,174.52 ANNUALLY BEGINNING JULY 1ST.

THE CONTRACT ALSO CALLS FOR A $650 PER MONTH TRAVEL ALLOWANCE, A LAPTOP AND CELL PHONE, $4000 IN PROFESSIONAL DUES PAID ANNUALLY BY THE DISTRICT, FULL HEALTH, PRESCRIPTION AND DENTAL INSURANCE BENEFITS FOR HIM AND ELIGIBLE FAMILY MEMBERS AND A DISTRICT PAYMENT OF $35,778.50 ANNUALLY TO HIS RETIREMENT ACCOUNT.

THE SUPERINTENDENT RECEIVED A POSITIVE REVIEW FROM THE BOARD WHICH INCLUDED A LIST OF NINE MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS INCLUDING THE CAREER ACADEMY AND ACADEMIC GROWTH IN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THE SCHOOL BOARD WILL ALSO VOTE ON SEVERAL CONTRACTS AND MEMOS OF UNDERSTANDING WITH LOCAL AGENCIES WHO SUPPORT AND PROVIDE ADDITIONAL SERVICES TO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S STUDENTS.

THOSE INCLUDE AGREEMENTS WITH THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME, SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH AND SANFORD CENTER AMONG OTHER AGENCIES.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 6PM AT THE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION BUILDING AT 4TH AND JACKSON STREETS.