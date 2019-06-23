FEWER FIREWORKS VENDORS IN IOWA AS JULY 4TH NEARS

The 4th of July is less than two weeks away, and the number of licensed vendors selling fireworks in Iowa is down this year.

State Fire Marshal, Dan Wood, oversees the licensing process for the state.

This is the third year that the fireworks have been legal again in the state.

Vendors can set up shop in a permanent building, or get a permit for a temporary location.

While it is legal for you to buy fireworks and possess them anywhere in the state, the law leaves it up local leaders to decided if you can shoot them of in each city.

Wood says those with permanent buildings can sell fireworks between June 1st and July 8th and those with temporary structures can sell them from June 13th to July 8th.