U.S.S. SIOUX CITY CONTINUES SYSTEMS TESTING AT SEA

THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY NAVAL WARSHIP CONTINUES TO UNDERGO TESTING UNDER ITS CREW AND CAPTAIN.

COMMANDER KEVIN O’BRIEN LEADS THE GOLD CREW SERVING ON THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP:

THE GOLD CREW CAME ABOARD THE SIOUX CITY IN APRIL, TAKING OVER FROM THE INAUGURAL “BLUE CREW” THAT WAS UNDER COMMANDER RANDY MALONE.

O’BRIEN SAYS THE GOLD CREW WILL CONTINUE TEST RUNS THROUGH THE END OF OCTOBER:

COMMANDER O’BRIEN BROUGHT THREE OF HIS CREW WITH HIM ON THIS TRIP TO SIOUX CITY, AND SAYS THE LINK TO THE CITIZENS OF THE COMMUNITY IS IMPORTANT TO THEM:

THE CITY PRESENTED COMMANDER O’BRIEN WITH A SIOUX CITY FLAG TO FLY ON THE VESSEL WHILE IT IS AT SEA.

O’BRIEN, IN TURN GAVE MAYOR BOB SCOTT AN AMERICAN FLAG THAT HAD FLOWN ON THE VESSEL DURING ITS TRIP TO NORFOLK VIRGINIA.