TRIAL OF SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER OF MOLLIE TIBBETTS CONTINUED

The trial of the suspect charged in the murder of former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been continued.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts death last summer.

The trial was moved to Sioux City on a change of venue order and was originally set for September 3rd.

Judge Joel Yates has now ruled that the jury trial will begin on November 12th in Woodbury County District Court.

Rivera remains held in the Poweshiek County Jail on $5 million bail.

