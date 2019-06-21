NEW AMENITIES ADDED TO SOME CITY PUBLIC PARKS

Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Department has added a new amenity in some of our local parks.

New restroom pre-fabricated buildings have been installed at Dale Street Park, Rose Hill Park, Leeds Park, and Cone Park.

The park locations also offer free public splash pads.

The city says the installation of the new restrooms was in response to park user requests.

Additional shelter facilities and a new restroom have also been installed in Riverside Park.

The Department has replaced the restroom located near shelter #5 and added a new shelter, which will be identified as shelter #7, located near Miracle Field.

The Parks Department is also replacing shelter #6, located near the Aquatic Center, which should be available for public use in July.