IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE REMAINS UNCHANGED

Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 2.4% in May, where it’s been for nearly a year.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the rate hasn’t budged since July of 2018.

Iowa’s rate is tied with New Hampshire for the third lowest in the U.S., behind Vermont and North Dakota.

The total number of Iowa residents with jobs in May rose by 3,200 from April.

The number of unemployed residents also edged up by 400 people.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate has risen again, hitting 3% in May.

The Nebraska Labor Department says the preliminary May rate is up a tenth of a point from April’s 2.9% and March’s rate of 2.8%.

A record number of Nebraskans were employed last month.

The preliminary May non-farm employment figure rose to nearly 1.04 million people.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in May.